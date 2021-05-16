Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph Curry’s Performance On Sunday

It was quite a regular season for Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar guard ended the regular season on a high note on Sunday afternoon, as the three-time NBA champion clinched the league scoring title.

Curry finished with 46 points in Sunday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The performance clinched the scoring title for Curry, who was in a close battle with Wizards guard Bradley Beal down the stretch.

The Warriors clinched the No. 8 seed in the NBA’s play-in tournament, as well. Golden State will play either the Lakers or the Blazers in the 7-8 game this week. Both Los Angeles and Portland are set to play alter on Sunday evening.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, reacted to her husband’s scoring title season on Sunday.

“Beyonnnnnnnnd proud of Stephen Curry,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

It only gets more fun from here, too.

We could get a Steph Curry vs. LeBron James matchup in the first play-in game in the Western Conference. If the Lakers lose tonight, they’ll be the No. 7 seed and will play Golden State. Los Angeles will also get the No. 7 seed if Portland wins on Sunday.

The NBA’s play-in tournament begins on Tuesday.