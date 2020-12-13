The Spun

Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph Curry’s Return To NBA Action

Steph and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo.OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Steph Curry’s return to an NBA court tonight wasn’t just big news for the star point guard and his team. Curry’s wife Ayesha was excited as well.

After an injury-riddle 2019-20 season, Steph is healthy and poised to show he remains one of the most elite players in the NBA. Tonight’s exhibition game against the Denver Nuggets is the first step.

Before the game started, Ayesha Curry shared her well-wishes for husband–and her two brothers-in-law–on Twitter.

“Just made [Stephen Curry] pregame pasta for the first time in almost a year… let’s gooooo! So excited to see him play and see Canon’s face when he realizes his daddy plays bball too!” she tweeted.

So far tonight, Steph has scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 21 minutes, dishing out three assists and picking up a pair of steals in the process.

In pre-game warmups, he also showed that his range extends into the crowd, if need be.

As long as he remains in good health, there’s no reason why the 32-year-old Curry shouldn’t have a huge 2020-21 season.


