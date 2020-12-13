Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph Curry’s Return To NBA Action

Steph Curry’s return to an NBA court tonight wasn’t just big news for the star point guard and his team. Curry’s wife Ayesha was excited as well.

After an injury-riddle 2019-20 season, Steph is healthy and poised to show he remains one of the most elite players in the NBA. Tonight’s exhibition game against the Denver Nuggets is the first step.

Before the game started, Ayesha Curry shared her well-wishes for husband–and her two brothers-in-law–on Twitter.

“Just made [Stephen Curry] pregame pasta for the first time in almost a year… let’s gooooo! So excited to see him play and see Canon’s face when he realizes his daddy plays bball too!” she tweeted.

Just made @StephenCurry30 pregame pasta for the first time in almost a year… let’s gooooo! So excited to see him play and see Canon’s face when he realizes his daddy plays bball too! Wishing my bro in laws @sdotcurry and @Dami0nLee a fantastic season too! #FOE — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 12, 2020

So far tonight, Steph has scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 21 minutes, dishing out three assists and picking up a pair of steals in the process.

In pre-game warmups, he also showed that his range extends into the crowd, if need be.

Stephen Curry just hit a shot from the seats to finish his warmup 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ATMfP71dQK — KNBR (@KNBR) December 13, 2020

As long as he remains in good health, there’s no reason why the 32-year-old Curry shouldn’t have a huge 2020-21 season.