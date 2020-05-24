Ayesha Curry’s New Bikini Photos Taken By Stephen Curry Are Trending

The Spun

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and their children have been holed up inside their home, riding out the quarantine like everyone else.

Ayesha Curry appears to have been hitting the gym – hard.

The wife of the Golden State Warriors star – and a mother of three – showed off her incredible physique in some bikini photos posted on Instagram. The photos were taken by none other than her husband, Stephen.

“Took me long enough,” Ayesha Curry wrote on Instagram, adding that the pictures were taken by Stephen.

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

Ayesha Curry, 31, gave birth to the couple’s youngest child, Canon, one year ago. They also have two daughters in Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4.

The wife of the Golden State Warriors star garnered a ton of praise in her Instagram comment section.

“My belly pooch is offended right now,” Jemele Hill joked.

“Alrighty. Lemme get my life together,” Gabrielle Union wrote.

“Dang girl! That body gave birth to three kids?!?!” another user added.

Ayesha and Stephen have been hitting the gym together during this quarantine. The couple has posted some videos of their workout sessions on Instagram.

The NBA is reportedly planning on resuming its 2019-20 season in mid to late July, probably at the Disney campus in Orlando, Florida.

Ayesha Curry certainly seems to be ready for some high-level athletics.

