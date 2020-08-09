Breaking: NBA Punishing Draymond Green For His Comment On TNT

The NBA has reportedly decided to punish Draymond Green for his comments on TNT about Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Green, making a guest appearance on TNT’s NBA show, said that Booker needs to get out of Phoenix.

“It’s great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix,” Green said. “It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they’ve gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win, because he’s that kind of player.”

well this just happened pic.twitter.com/ZeVyNp8Blw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 7, 2020

Ernie Johnson joked that Green was “tampering,” which is not allowed by the NBA.

A couple of days later, Green has been fined for tampering by the NBA, according to league insider Chris Haynes.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be fined $50,000 for his comments regarding Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 9, 2020

Booker was asked about Green’s comments this weekend.

“I feel like that’s important for this organization, for the fans that have stuck by us for this long and still do so,” Booker said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “Since I’ve been in Phoenix, we haven’t had the win success that we had, but the support’s been there. And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It’s been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we’re taking advantage of it.”