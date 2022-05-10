Breaking: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr To Miss Game 4

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr for tonight's Game 4 against Memphis.

Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered league health and safety protocols. He'll be replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown.

It's been quite a couple of days for Brown, who on Sunday evening was hired as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors not having Kerr leaves a major void to be filled, but his absence might not even be the most important one of the game.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was just officially ruled out after he injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Memphis will have to tie the series without its biggest star.

Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Warriors will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.