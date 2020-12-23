Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets were the big winners of the NBA’s opening night.

Brooklyn blew out Golden State, 125-99, on Tuesday evening. The Nets were led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who played together for the first time. Durant scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists. Irving, meanwhile, scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.

While most of the NBA world is praising the Nets for their impressive opening-night win, Charles Barkley went in another direction.

The Turner Sports analyst thinks that the only thing we learned on Tuesday night is that the Warriors are bad. Golden State got Stephen Curry back for opening night, but the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson for the season. The Western Conference contender was also without Draymond Green against Brooklyn.

“We didn’t learn nothing tonight except the Warriors suck without Draymond and Klay,” the Turner Sports analyst said on the postgame show.

Accurate: “We didn’t learn nothing tonight except the Warriors suck without Draymond and Klay.” -Barkley @NBAonTNT — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) December 23, 2020

The NBA is back in action on Wednesday night.

The majority of the league – outside of the Rockets and Thunder, whose game has been postponed – will be playing this evening.

Golden State will be back on the floor on Friday against Golden State.