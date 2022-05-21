Charles Barkley Had 1 Question For Draymond Green Last Night

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green was interviewed by Charles Barkley.

Green was going through his pregame warm-ups while speaking to Barkley. At one point, the NBA legend asked Green, "Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups when you never shoot it in the game?"

Since there's mutual respect between Barkley and Green, the three-time NBA champion had a nice response.

"I shoot when I have to, Chuck. I shoot when I have to when I need to win championships," Green told Barkley. "Also, Chuck, you're not going to keep going at our fans."

Green finished Game 2 with just six points, but he hit a clutch shot from beyond the arc to give the Warriors a commanding lead late in the fourth quarter.

Even though Green was in foul trouble for most of the game, Golden State did just enough to properly defend home court.

The Warriors currently have a 2-0 series lead over the Mavericks. Game 3 will be played on Sunday in Dallas.