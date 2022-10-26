Charles Barkley Has Honest Message For Klay Thompson

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Following the Golden State Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, TNT's Charles Barkley had a blunt take on Klay Thompson.

Barkley, who once said Thompson was in the running for the second-best player in the world, was singing a different tune last night.

The opinionated "Inside the NBA" co-host said Thompson and teammate Draymond Green are "slipping" due to age, and in Thompson's case, injuries.

“There was a time when Klay Thompson was the best two-way guard in the NBA, and he’s not the same guy,” Barkley said. “And that’s because of injuries. Now, is he done? No, I don’t think he’s done. I think he’s slowing down and it’s catching up with him. That’s why he’s frustrated.”

Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles. He returned to average 20.4 points per game in 32 appearances last year and played a key role in the Warriors winning their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

Thompson's numbers have plummeted to start this season though. It's still early, but perhaps there is something to what Barkley is saying about Father Time taking over.

