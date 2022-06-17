Charles Barkley Reveals Where Steph Curry Sits On His All-Time NBA Player List

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Steph Curry cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats on Thursday night, winning his fourth NBA Finals.

On Friday's episode of Get Up, former NBA star Charles Barkley was asked where Curry ranks among the greatest players in league history.

Barkley believes Curry has surpassed Isiah Thomas as the best "small point guard" of all time.

"This is going to be painful for me to say. I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever," Barkley said. "That's just my personal opinion. Four championships. Isiah Thomas, to me, is the greatest little point guard ever. For me, this pushes him past Isiah Thomas as the greatest small point guard ever."

Barkley said Magic Johnson is in a different category in large part because of his stature.

Barkley also pointed out that Curry has been such an excellent teammate throughout his run in Golden State.

At this point, there's no debating whether or not Curry is one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. He's undoubtedly the greatest shooter ever who just so happens to have two MVPs and four rings. Talk about having a stacked résumé.