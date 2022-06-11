Look: Chris Webber Is Getting Crushed For Bizarre Tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Chris Webber and Ray Jackson attend the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, former Michigan star Chris Webber fired off an interesting tweet about Warriors forward Draymond Green. Frankly, we're calling it an interesting post because we're not sure what else can be said about it.

Somehow, Webber compared Green to former NFL wide receiver Wes Welker.

"Is Draymond Green the Wes Welker of the NBA… yes or no," Webber tweeted. "And if yes… what does that mean…. And what does that mean for him and Wes??"

Welker was an outstanding player for several years, earning Pro Bowl honors five times. That being said, it's tough to connect the dots between him and Green. They play two entirely different sports.

This tweet from Webber received a plethora of replies on Friday night. Most of his followers were confused by this comparison.

"Call another timeout bro," one person said.

Another person wrote, "I have no idea what the hell you're talking about."

Thankfully, Webber provided some context as to what he meant.

"He’s a great player ….. no doubt," he wrote in a follow-up post. "But as far as role… team success… dive in the rabbit hole … all love. Some football players hit me with some interesting response from their prospective. Don’t get it twisted … both are Greats."