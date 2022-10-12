Look: Colin Cowherd Getting Crushed For Controversial Opinion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Warriors star Draymond Green has received a lot of criticism from the media for punching teammate Jordan Poole. Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, however, has taken a different approach to this dilemma.

Cowherd actually put a positive spin on Green's altercation with Poole during Wednesday's edition of The Herd.

"There is conflict and yelling and screaming, and privately, coaches like a lot of this stuff," Cowherd said. "They're trying to build strong teams mentally and strong teams physically. They want really brutal practices What you see is sanitized, and occasionally, the real part of sports leaks out.

Some people believe Cowherd is trying to be optimistic about Green's future in Golden State because the four-time champion is part of his podcast network, The Volume.

"This man wildin bruh," ESPN's Marcus Spears tweeted. "This beyond all that team building s--t."

"Nah why he say all around horrible human," one fan said.

"The Volume moving nasty," another fan wrote.

Green has already issued a public apology to Poole.

"I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," Green said, via ESPN. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

Green will rejoin the Warriors on Thursday. He's expected to play in the team's preseason finale on Friday night.