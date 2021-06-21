Colin Cowherd Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Team For Ben Simmons

If Colin Cowherd were running the Golden State Warriors, he’d make an all-out push to acquire one player this off-season: Ben Simmons.

It seems inevitable the Philadelphia 76ers move on from Simmons at some point ahead of the 2021-22 season. He simply doesn’t fit in with Philly’s strategy and can’t be relied upon as a true No. 2 option.

So why the Warriors? First, Draymond Green’s getting older and Simmons would be much improved at the position for Golden State (at least on offense). If the Warriors plugged Simmons into Green’s spot, he’d also prove to be a better assist man, which is critical for a team led by lethal shooters in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Cowherd thinks it’s a no-brainer. The Warriors should do everything they can to acquire Simmons this off-season.

“I’ll say this again. Golden State is perfect,” Cowherd said in regards to a landing spot for Simmons, via The Herd. “Steph on one side. Klay on the other. He’d be a bigger Draymond Green.”

Take a look.

Ben Simmons…to the Warriors? "I'll say this again. Golden State is perfect. Steph on one side. Klay on the other. He'd be a bigger Draymond Green." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gD8LnPpOPB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 21, 2021

Ben Simmons would be an excellent addition for the Warriors. He’d make life even easier Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are hoping to milk one or two more great years out of Curry and Thompson. It’ll all depend on whether or not Thompson can return to his prior self after suffering multiple injuries these past few years.

Were the Warriors to acquire Simmons, they’d become younger and probably better.