Davidson Appears Set To Announce Big Steph Curry News

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry will play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight, and will be part of a special press conference at his alma mater Friday.

Davidson men's basketball announced this afternoon that it will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET inside the Vance Athletic Center.

According to the school website, it will be for a "Special Announcement: Davidson basketball and Steph Curry."

Fans are speculating that the topic will be Curry's No. 30 jersey finally getting retired.

Amazingly, even though his college career end 13 years ago, Curry's jersey has not been retired by Davidson. There's a good reason for that, though.

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said in the past that until Curry obtains his college diploma, his jersey will stay out of the rafters. Well, Curry graduated this spring, so it seems like a good time to give him this honor.

Assuming that's what this announcement is about, Steph could win his fourth NBA title tonight and get his college jersey retired tomorrow. Not bad.