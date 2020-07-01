Dell Curry Shares Steph Curry’s Mindset Heading Into Next Season

The 2019-20 season was one to forget for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After years of dominating the Western Conference, the franchise found itself at the bottom of the standings.

Injuries derailed the Warriors this season. Curry missed the majority of the year with a broken hand, meanwhile Klay Thompson spent several months rehabbing from a torn ACL.

On the bright side, Golden State’s star backcourt will have ample time this offseason to recover from their respective injuries. Steph’s father, Dell Curry, believes that time off will pay huge dividends next season.

Dell spoke to the public this week as part of a conference call for the American Century Championship. He revealed his son’s mindset for the 2020-21 season.

Here’s what Dell had to say about Steph, via NBC Sports:

“I’ve been talking to Steph, he’s excited for next year, talking about how everybody is going to be healthy and rested. The eight teams that did not make, they are trying to find a way to play, participate. The Warriors are not going to do that. They are going to focus on practice. Klay is healthy now, so they are going to work him in slowly. They are thinking they can be contenders, but the West is going be really tough … Draymond is already fired up. He’s already on Instagram talking about he’s going to remind people who he was when he made the All-Star team, so he’s already thinking about next year and it doesn’t start until December.”

When healthy, there are a few players in the league that can take over a game the way Steph can. Whether he’s breaking defenders’ ankles or knocking down three-point shots from well beyond the arc, the Davidson product is truly a once-in-a-generation talent.

If the Warriors have Curry and Thompson at full strength next season, there’s no reason why they can’t contend for a title.

Opposing teams in the Western Conference better get ready for Golden State because the band is getting back together.