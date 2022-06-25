Dick Vitale Names 2 Coaches Who Will Be 'All-Time Greats'

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr just won his fourth NBA championship as a head coach. Jon Cooper still has a shot to win his third Stanley Cup in a row.

According to Dick Vitale, the Golden State Warriors leader and the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach will "rank as all-time greats" when all is said and done.

"I think there is no doubt that [Steve Kerr] and [Jon Cooper] will rate as 2 of the greatest coaches in pro sports," Vitale wrote on Twitter this morning. "They have achieved GREATNESS at such a young age as there is much more to come."

Kerr's Warriors wrapped up their championship last week, beating the Boston Celtics in six games. It was their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons.

As for Cooper, his Lightning have won back-to-back Cups, and last night, staved off elimination in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tampa Bay is still trailing the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in the series, so they must win two more games in order to register a third-straight championship.