One of Kevin Durant‘s most memorable moments during his time with the Golden State Warriors came in the form of a meme, mostly thanks to Draymond Green.

The two shared a famous moment when Green, in his typical intense and frantic fashion, told Durant something during a game years ago. It immediately became one of the best sports memes of the past few years.

Up until this point, Golden State Warriors fans had no clue what Green said during the interchange. We now finally have the answer.

Green told reporters this week that he was hyping Durant up by saying: “Can’t nobody f–k with you. Can’t nobody f–kin stop you.”

If you don’t know now you know 😂 (via @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/FFEYW4QwnI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2021

Well, there you have it. Draymond Green was simply hyping up his teammate.

The Warriors, meanwhile, just haven’t been the same since Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State’s injuries have prevented the team from returning to glory. Steph Curry is playing lights-out this season, but without his trusty sidekick, Klay Thompson, by his side, the Warriors are just 24-27 this year.

The Nets, meanwhile, are the new NBA powerhouse. The real question for them is will they be healthy in time for the playoffs? Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have yet to play many games together. Each has dealt with either personal issues or injuries this season.

Once Brooklyn gets healthy, it’ll be the favorite to win the championship. The Warriors, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the postseason mix.