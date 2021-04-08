The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Draymond Finally Revealed What He Told Durant In Famous Meme

draymond green and kevin durant for the golden state warriorsSALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

One of Kevin Durant‘s most memorable moments during his time with the Golden State Warriors came in the form of a meme, mostly thanks to Draymond Green.

The two shared a famous moment when Green, in his typical intense and frantic fashion, told Durant something during a game years ago. It immediately became one of the best sports memes of the past few years.

Up until this point, Golden State Warriors fans had no clue what Green said during the interchange. We now finally have the answer.

Green told reporters this week that he was hyping Durant up by saying: “Can’t nobody f–k with you. Can’t nobody f–kin stop you.”

Well, there you have it. Draymond Green was simply hyping up his teammate.

The Warriors, meanwhile, just haven’t been the same since Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets. Golden State’s injuries have prevented the team from returning to glory. Steph Curry is playing lights-out this season, but without his trusty sidekick, Klay Thompson, by his side, the Warriors are just 24-27 this year.

The Nets, meanwhile, are the new NBA powerhouse. The real question for them is will they be healthy in time for the playoffs? Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have yet to play many games together. Each has dealt with either personal issues or injuries this season.

Once Brooklyn gets healthy, it’ll be the favorite to win the championship. The Warriors, meanwhile, are fighting to stay alive in the postseason mix.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.