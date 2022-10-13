Draymond Green Breaks Silence On Relationship With Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has been away from the Golden State Warriors for the last few days after he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice last week.

Green returned to practice today and spoke with reporters afterwards. As far as his relationship with Poole goes, the two probably aren't going to be sending each other Christmas cards, but Green thinks they can coexist just fine.

"As far as us moving forward, Jordan is a professional and I’m a professional," Green said, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "We have a job to do."

Green and Poole butted heads before and during last Wednesday's practice, with the tension culminating in a physical encounter.

Poole shoved Green as he came over to approach him, and Green responded by decking the young guard.

Green is "not sure" if he and Poole's relationship will be fully mended, but he doesn't seem to care either way.

“We both know how to play basketball. That is the most important thing for us," Green added today, per ESPN's Marc Spears.

The Warriors fined Green an undisclosed amount of money, but will not be suspending him for any regular season games.