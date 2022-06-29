Draymond Green Calls Out Al Horford: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Draymond Green has been spending his time after winning the NBA championship dropping his opinions on several different players.

Among his targets has been Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who Draymond compared unfavorably to LeBron James in terms of having his team ready to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"Bron can prepare his guys for what's to come. Al Horford couldn't prepare them for what was to come," Green said in a recent interview.

Not surprisingly, Green is getting clowned by NBA fans for this take. Comparing Horford to an all-time great like LeBron is asinine.

Draymond can't help himself. He is going to continue to express himself loudly and without reservations, because that's part of his personality.

In the process, he'll continue to ruffle some feathers and have people shaking their heads.