Draymond Green Calls Out Al Horford: NBA World Reacts
Draymond Green has been spending his time after winning the NBA championship dropping his opinions on several different players.
Among his targets has been Boston Celtics big man Al Horford, who Draymond compared unfavorably to LeBron James in terms of having his team ready to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
"Bron can prepare his guys for what's to come. Al Horford couldn't prepare them for what was to come," Green said in a recent interview.
Not surprisingly, Green is getting clowned by NBA fans for this take. Comparing Horford to an all-time great like LeBron is asinine.
Draymond can't help himself. He is going to continue to express himself loudly and without reservations, because that's part of his personality.
In the process, he'll continue to ruffle some feathers and have people shaking their heads.