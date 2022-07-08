Draymond Green Calls Out 'Double Standard' Surrounding Kevin Durant

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Last week, Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he has received a lot of backlash for wanting out with four years left on his contract.

Durant's former teammate, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, disagrees with all the narratives floating around about the two-time Finals MVP this offseason. He explained why on the latest episode of his podcast.

Green ultimately believes there's a double standard taking place in the NBA right now.

"If Kevin Durant says, I actually don't wanna be here anymore, I wanna go to somewhere else, why does it matter? Why does that make you weak? Why does that make him - means he's running from something? I don't understand that," Green said. "That's the next step in his career. Again I always go back to saying if someone leaves Google to go to Apple after three or four years, and then they leave Apple after two years to go to Tesla... No one is going to say that person ran."

Green certainly made some valid points in his argument.

That being said, there are simply fans who want to see Durant be the "bus driver" on the championship team. So far, that hasn't really happened.

Durant's future in Brooklyn is up in the air at this moment. There's currently no urgency from the Nets' side of things to get a trade done.