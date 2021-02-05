Draymond Green’s Comment About LeBron James Went Viral Last Night

After his Warriors blew out the Mavericks on Friday night, Draymond Green got the chance to sit down and watch the nightcap between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

What he saw from LeBron James astounded him.

The 36-year-old Lakers star put together his latest masterpiece on Thursday night, earning his second triple-double of the season. James went 12-of-19 from the floor and ended the game with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Los Angeles rolled over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, 114-93.

The performance just marked more of the same for LeBron and his Lakers over the last two months. The 36-year-old seems to be getting better with age, causing Green, and plenty of others around the league, to question how he does it.

“Yo why is @KingJames still getting better… how?” the Warriors forward tweeted.

Yo why is @KingJames still getting better… how? 🤯🤯🤯 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021

Despite being fresh off of an NBA title, LeBron seems hungrier than ever in 2021. The Lakers raced out to a 17-6 start largely due to the play of their veteran star.

James has played in all 23 games thus far, putting up MVP-caliber numbers in just over 33 minutes per game. After the win over the Nuggets, he’s averaging 25.1 points, alongside 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists. The Lakers also boast one of the best defenses in the league with him and Anthony Davis leading the way.

Perhaps the biggest improvement to LeBron’s game has been from beyond the arc. Through the first quarter of the season, he’s notched a career high 6.7 three-point attempts per game and has connected on 40.9 percent of them. Although it’s early in the year, James has shown his unique ability to adapt to the changing NBA as he grows older.

Green might never find out LeBron’s secret, but can only hope to contain him when the two teams meet again later this year. The Warriors handed the Lakers one of their six losses earlier this season, so will hope to replicate that success in late-February.