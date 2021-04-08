Draymond Green Has Brutally Honest Comment On Young Players

Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he didn’t hold back his true feelings when asked about today’s generation of NBA players.

Green ripped the NBA’s young talent this week during an interview on Kevin Durant’s podcast, ‘The ETCs with KD.’

“They soft as hell. I’ve found myself trying to talk sh*t to some of these young dudes that won’t talk,” Green told Durant. “And they’re like trying to be a friend. That’s what these young dudes do nowadays. I don’t understand it.”

While Green did admit that most young players in the NBA are extremely talented, he’s not sure if they actually love to compete.

“There’s more talent around the league than there’s ever been. From a talent standpoint, the league is in a good space. But as pure basketball lovers, who love competition at the highest level, I think they gotta catch up in that department.”

Draymond: "There's more talent around the league than there's ever been. From a talent standpoint, the league is in a good space. But as pure basketball lovers — who love competition at the highest level — I think they gotta catch up in that department." https://t.co/mpfQmGRMMr — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 8, 2021

Some of the younger players in the NBA might not want to engage in any trash talk with Green simply out of respect, but we’re not so sure that’s an acceptable excuse for the three-time champion.

Green loves to compete with his opponents on the hardwood, both mentally and physically. It gives him that edge he needs to perform well for 48 minutes.

It could take years before Green sees that competitive side come out of the younger players in the league.