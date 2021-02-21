Hornets Upset Warriors After Draymond Green Is Tossed For Double Technical, Terry Rozier Buzzer Beater

Tonight’s Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets game lost plenty of juice when Stephen Curry was abruptly ruled out due to a mysterious pregame illness, but a wacky ending featuring a Draymond Green ejection and Terry Rozier buzzer beater made it one of the more eventful finishes this season. Golden State has to be sick with how this one played out.

The Warriors led 100-98 with 12 seconds left. After a jump ball, caused by the Warriors’ Brad Wanamaker getting tied up, the Hornets were awarded with possession on a very controversial call. Even though they didn’t seem to have clear possession, they got a timeout call when it looked like there was a tie-up on the ground.

Draymond lost it after that call, and went right after the refs. He was hit with technical fouls, and thrown out of the game, giving the Hornets two free throws and possession in the game’s most crucial moment.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier made both free throws to tie the game at 100. On the final possession of the game, he called his own number, using a screen to get to the corner, where he buried a 20-foot fadeaway at the buzzer, giving his team a 102-100 win.

Draymond Green probably has a reason to be upset. Here’s the controversial play that led to those final four points by Rozier:

Even so, Green, a veteran star player, cannot give away the game that way. Charlotte may have found a way to win the game even without this play, but it would’ve been significantly more difficult without the free throws and possession at the end.

The Charlotte Hornets move to 14-15 with the win, while the Golden State Warriors fall to 16-15. Terry Rozier went off against the Dubs, scorching them for 36 points on just 19 shots, including 8-for-11 from three. Draymond Green scored five points, and added seven rebounds and three assists.