Look: Draymond Green Ejected For Yelling At His Own Teammate

Draymond Green has established a reputation around the NBA for being one of the most competitive players in the league. The Warriors forward isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind or commit a hard foul, as his opponents have become well aware of.

But, on Thursday night against the New York Knicks, Green did something that he’d never done before. He was ejected for yelling at his own teammate, James Wiseman.

Late in the second quarter, as the Warriors retreated on defense, Green appeared to give an order to the rookie center that echoed throughout the empty arena. Second-year official Ben Taylor heard whatever was said and promptly stopped play. He issued the Warriors forward his second technical foul of the game, ending his night with an ejection.

Green, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr all tried to plead their case immediately following the call. The Warriors argued that whatever was said was clearly meant for Wiseman. Nonetheless, the officiating staff maintained the call, citing “profanity that was deemed to be directed at the official” and the game continued with Green on the bench.

Nearly everyone involved in the incident spoke about the strange call following the game. Kerr even mentioned that Taylor, who issued Green’s second technical foul, admitted to him at halftime that he made a mistake.

“At halftime Ben Taylor came out and told me that it was a mistake,” Kerr said per Nick Friedell of ESPN. “That John Butler didn’t realize that Draymond was yelling at his teammate. He thought he was yelling at him.”

Of course, at that point, it was already too late. Green spent the rest of the game out and the Warriors suffered as a result. The Knicks went on to win 119-104, improving to 8-8 in 2020. RJ Barrett led the way with 28 points.

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 8-7. Green should return to the line-up on Saturday when Golden State travels to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.