Draymond Green Fires Back At Skip Bayless Over LeBron James Comment

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was asked if the mental challenge of facing the Boston Celtics is anything like facing LeBron James.

Green's response to that question was quite telling.

"It doesn't compare," Green told reporters. "He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

Shortly after Green made those remarks, FOX Sports' Skip Bayless called him out on Undisputed.

"Draymond is basically saying the Celtics are not as good as LeBron's Cavaliers were," Bayless said. "LeBron in his prime in 2015 with a healthy Kyrie and Kevin Love would've swept these Celtics."

After winning the NBA Finals on Thursday night, Green had some time this Friday morning to fire back at Bayless.

"No Draymond was not basically saying that," he replied. "I was basically saying what I said. If they want to know what else I said, they can listen to The Draymond Green Show. But I don’t need you to speak for me. Yours Truly, The New Media."

Green has made it very clear that he won't let media personalities, like Bayless, speak for him.

Besides, Green has his own platform to fully express himself.