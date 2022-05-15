Draymond Green Had 3-Word Reaction To Giannis' Controversial Foul

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul call in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

When he hasn't been playing this postseason, Warriors forward Draymond Green has been tweeting during other playoff games.

Like plenty of other people watching at home, he had an opinion on the controversial foul call on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo right before halftime of today's Game 7 in Boston.

Giannis was whistled for a foul when Celtics guard Marcus Smart stole the ball from him in the final seconds and appeared to try and launch a desperation heave at the buzzer.

The Milwaukee forward reached in to take the ball back from Smart and was not only called for a foul but ruled to have committed the infraction while Smart was in the act of shooting. Smart would go on to make all three free throws to put the Celtics up 48-43 at halftime.

By the letter of the law, the referees probably got it correct. But it's still lame to not only call the foul there but say Smart deserved three foul shots.

Draymond seemingly agrees.

"Wow. Tough call," he tweeted after the play.

Possibly fueled by the strong finish to the first half, Boston went on an 11-4 run in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter to take a 12-point lead on the defending champions.

You can catch the rest of Game 7 on ABC.