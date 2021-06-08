Draymond Green Has a Message For Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley has once again made a bad prediction, and Draymond Green isn’t going to let it slide.

Last week, Green joined the NBA on TNT crew. During the pregame show, Ernie Johnson asked the Golden State Warriors forward who he believes is going to win the Eastern Conference. Green didn’t hesitate in naming the Brooklyn Nets.

Barkley had a different team in the mind. When Green asked if there’s any team capable of beating the Nets, Chuck expressed his confidence in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Green laughed off the prediction, saying: “Good luck, Chuck.” You can watch the full exchange in the video below.

Well, it looks like Draymond Green is going to win this one. The Nets are in full control of the Bucks. They breezed to a Game 1 win and are blowing out Milwaukee in Game 2.

Green isn’t going to let fans forget about Barkley’s awful prediction. Take a look.

Luckily for Charles Barkley, he isn’t on Twitter. But we’re pretty sure the NBA on TNT crew is going to give him a hard time about his Bucks-Nets prediction.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, the series isn’t over. The Bucks will return home for Games 3 and 4, and are more than capable of evening the series. They better hurry, though.

James Harden missed Game 2 as he continues to nurse a hamstring strain. It’s unclear when he’ll return, but when he does the Nets will unload their full arsenal.

The Bucks can’t even contain two of Brooklyn’s three superstars. Imagine what the Nets will be capable of when they have all three on the court. Milwaukee’s in trouble, regardless.