Draymond Green has never been one to hide his true feelings when speaking to the media. With that being said, the All-Star forward had a blunt assessment about the Golden State Warriors’ future after their heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green finished last night’s game with a triple-double, posting 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. However, he was a bit sloppy with the basketball.

The Warriors were playing some of their best basketball heading into the play-in tournament, but last night’s result obviously wasn’t what they were expecting.

When asked if the Warriors are close to being title contenders again, Green quickly dismissed that notion.

“We’re not in the playoffs, so we’re a ways away,” Green said, via ESPN. “I may go to Mexico or something [Saturday], but that’s not a gym. That’s not to an arena. That’s not flying to Utah, so we got a ways to go because we’re not in the playoffs — so we’re far away. Because in order to win a championship, you got to be in the playoffs. So we’re clearly a ways away — a few tweaks here and there, and we’re not that far. But right now we’re a ways away because we’re not in the playoffs.”

One of the main reasons Golden State hasn’t been as prolific as NBA fans are accustomed to seeing is because the roster hasn’t been at full strength in a while.

Warriors guard Steph Curry addressed the team’s future during his press conference on Friday night as well. He stressed the importance of getting back Klay Thompson.

“He’s a part of our DNA ,” Curry said. “And he is a huge part of our championship DNA and what we’re about. You saw him tonight. He was chirping and up on the sidelines. He misses that environment. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to get back to 100 percent, knowing what he’s been through the last two years. He’s got a lot of support around him to help him get there, but whatever version of him comes back is definitely a boost, and we’ll patiently wait for what that looks like.”

The Warriors know they have the talent to become title contenders once again. Whether their championship core will stay healthy is a different story.