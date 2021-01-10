Draymond Green Has Blunt Response To Playing Games Without Fans

Draymond Green is just about done playing games without fans in attendance.

It’s been a weird past year in sports. Stadiums are empty. Fake crowd noise is pumped in. Crazy and hectic atmospheres have vanished. Such are the circumstances of playing sports in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

The Warriors are one of the teams most impacted by no crowds. Oracle Arena – the previous home of the Warriors – was one of the best atmospheres in sports during Golden State’s dominant stretch years ago. The new Chase Center has yet to host a fan in the stands.

Of all sports, basketball just isn’t as fun without fans. Draymond is sick and tired of playing games without fans in attendance.

Draymond on playing without fans: “It fu***** sucks” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2021

Never change, Draymond Green. He’s right, too.

Basketball thrives on atmosphere. Without it, it’s practically lifeless. Fortunately, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s unlikely we’ll see any full arenas within the NBA this season, unless there’s some sort of miracle. But several teams are already allowing fans to attend games at a limited capacity. There’s hope most if not all teams will be able to do the same at some point later on this season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will continue playing without fans in attendance. They’ve managed thus far, going 5-4 overall and 3-2 at the Chase Center.

Draymond and Golden State will look to move to 6-4 this Sunday against the 2-6 Toronto Raptors.