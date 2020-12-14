Draymond Green Has Blunt Response To Warriors Opening Vs. Nets

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will begin the 2020-21 season against the star-powered Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22, and he isn’t happy about it.

Warriors-Nets will be an early holiday gift for basketball fans everywhere. The game will match up Draymond and Steph Curry versus Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in one of the best early-season showdowns.

Draymond typically has no problem getting motivated to play such a star-powered team like the Nets. But motivation may be an issue for the Warriors forward this season.

He admitted this week having a game on Dec. 22 “f—— sucks.” Why? It’s the same day as his son’s fourth birthday.

Draymond Green, very much back in his comfortable media setting, asked his first thought when he saw Nets as the opener on the 22nd: "We got a game on my son's fourth birthday. That fucking sucks." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2020

To make matters worse for Draymond Green, the Warriors have to travel across the country to the Barclays Center. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to spend much time with his soon-to-be four-year-old. But such is the life of a professional athlete.

Draymond Green should have no problem getting amped up to face his former teammate in Kevin Durant. Not to mention, the Warriors aren’t the biggest fans of Kyrie Irving and the team hasn’t played an actual game in months.

Of course, this could all be a smokescreen from Draymond. The last thing he wants KD or Kyrie to know is that he cares about this game (which he most definitely does).

The Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets in just eight days at the Barclays Center.