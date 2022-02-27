Draymond Green Has Encouraging Update On His Injury Status

Warriors power forward Draymond Green is getting close to returning from his injury.

Green has been banged up since early-January as he’s been nursing a back injury. He spoke to the media on Saturday and confirmed that he’s feeling good.

“I feel good,” Green said. “Getting my explosiveness back. It was good to be in practice today. Overall I feel great.”

For the first half of his injury, he was unable to do any basketball-related activities. Per ESPN, he was in the weight room before finally getting on the court.

During practice on Saturday, he did a lot of shooting drills and a lot of drill work.

He’s played 34 games this year for the Warriors and is averaging eight points per game with close to eight rebounds per game as well.

Golden State has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and looks primed to get even better with Green’s return.

There’s no timetable for Green’s return, but it’s great to see him back practicing with the playoffs in a couple short months.