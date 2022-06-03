Draymond Green Has Honest Reaction To Game 1 Loss

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Game 1 with a 12-point lead, but that quickly disappeared because of the Boston Celtics' hot shooting from downtown.

Following the tough loss to start the 2022 NBA Finals, Warriors star Draymond Green revealed that he's not worried about his team's outlook for the rest of the series.

"We pretty much dominated the game for the first 41, 42 minutes," Green told reporters. "So, we’ll be fine."

Green is taking the right approach when it comes to not panicking. The Warriors still have more than enough firepower to win the Finals.

On the other hand, the Warriors didn't exactly dominate the first 42 minutes of the game. In fact, they trailed heading into halftime. It was their 38-point third quarter that really swung momentum in their favor.

The goal for the Warriors is fairly simple. They have to bounce back in Game 2.

"We know they are a good team," Steph Curry said, via ClutchPoints. "So are we. We have to respond on Sunday."

Game 2 between the Celtics and Warriors will tip off at 8 p.m. ET.