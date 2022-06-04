Draymond Green Has Strong Message For His Critics

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Warriors forward Draymond Green got off to a rough start in the 2022 NBA Finals. Although it looks like he stuffed the stat sheet, the reality is he shot 2-of-12 from the field.

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans had plenty of negative things to say about Green's performance in Game 1.

Green responded to his critics on Friday night, firing off an emphatic message on social media.

"Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already," Green tweeted. "How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!"

Despite the loss on Thursday night, Green hasn't lost any confidence in the Warriors' ability to win the Finals.

“I know I have to play better,” Green said, via NBC Sports. “But the way Steph Curry got out to that start was very promising. And I think we’ll start to see more of that. And myself and other guys can help and make sure that continues.”



The Warriors desperately want to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in this series.

Game 2 will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.