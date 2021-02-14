Draymond Green Injured Defending Kevin Durant During Nets-Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets lead the Golden State Warriors 66-50 at the half of tonight’s game. The late second quarter was marred by an unfortunate injury to Warriors star Draymond Green, while he was attempting to guard former teammate Kevin Durant.

Draymond extended far to try and make the 7-foot MVP candidate’s life tough on a corner three. Durant wound up catching rim on the shot, and both players went stumbling back. Given Durant’s recent Achilles injury, any time he comes down awkwardly, Nets fans have to wince.

Here, it was Draymond that wound up worse for wear. He stumbled backwards, falling hard, and immediately grabbed for the back of his leg, wincing hard as he rubbed around his knee.

He was eventually able to walk off the floor on his own power, but he went straight for the locker room. The non-contact nature of the injury is certainly scary. Hopefully this was nothing serious.

Draymond Green left for the locker room after awkwardly falling after defending Durant. There didn’t appear to be any contact on the play. pic.twitter.com/YcuT6TEjxW — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2021

Draymond Green was on his way to filling up the stat sheet once again, with five points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Steph Curry leads all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting, though he’s just 1-for-7 on threes.

The Golden State Warriors’ defense has nothing for the three-headed monster that is the Brooklyn Nets offense though. Kevin Durant has 11 points, though the Dubs have made his life relatively hard; he’s just 4-for-13. Guard Bruce Brown, who usually comes off the bench, got the start in the small-ball Nets lineup and shares KD’s team lead at 11 points. James Harden has 10 points, eight assists, and six rebounds at the half, and is a game-high +17. Joe Harris has eight, while Kyrie Irving and bench players Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have six points each. Most importantly for the Nets, their defense is dialed in and competitive.

We’ll have more on Draymond Green’s status as we learn it. Hopefully whatever injury he suffered was minor.

[ESPN]

Update: Draymond Green is back out there in the second half. Brooklyn leads 78-61.