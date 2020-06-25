Draymond Green Has A Message For The Rest Of The NBA

A season to forget is now over for the Golden State Warriors. With the departure of Kevin Durant and significant injuries to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the dynastic franchise flamed out hard this season, and may wind up with the No. 1 NBA Draft pick.

Thompson wound up missing the entire season recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. He should be ready to go to start next season. Curry played in five games, while Green appeared in 43.

Draymond’s strengths have never jumped off of the stat sheet, but last year was down from his heights during the Warriors’ championship seasons. He averaged eight points per game—his second straight season under double digits—6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Those were his lowest marks since 2013-14 and 2014-15, respectively.

Earlier this week, the Warriors posted a throwback to his incredible 2016 triple-double, in which he put up 29 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists against the Denver Nuggets. Draymond Green used this as motivation for the 2020-21 season. “Yeah i’m going to go back to being that guy since they all seem to have forgotten,” he said, in response to the post on Instagram.

Draymond Green has a message for everyone. “Yeah i’m going to go back to being that guy, since they all seem to have forgotten” 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/HYoy91Kn4i — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 23, 2020

The Warriors will attempt to parlay this bad season into a second run of championship years. Next season, the three existing stars should all enter the year at 100-percent health. That trio is still a very imposing one.

They may also add a top pick to their team. Per reports, Memphis center James Wiseman is the team’s top option if they wind up with the No. 1 pick, an athletic, skilled big who fills a hole in the starting lineup.

The return of the Warriors will be one of the most fascinating storylines of the 2020-21 season, whenever it begins.