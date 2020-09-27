Look: Draymond Green Has A Blunt Message For Paul Pierce

Members of the 2008 Boston Celtics, the franchise’s last NBA Championship team, are not afraid to speak their minds. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Kendrick Perkins are all in the NBA meia now, and all love to make headlines. Draymond Green is also doing some media work this postseason, and he’s not afraid to mix it up with anybody, and took particular exception to some recent comments about current NBA players and LeBron James.

On Friday night, during an appearance on NBA Countdown, Pierce decided to basically call out the entire NBA. “The players of today are scared of LeBron,” Pierce said. “If LeBron is standing in front of them, fear shakes them.

“My era is out of the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron. But these guys today, he strikes fear in these guys. I can see it.”

If anyone can claim to definitively not be afraid of LeBron, it might be Draymond. While he’s not nearly the all-around player that James is, his Warriors beat James’ Cavaliers in three of their four NBA Finals matchups. As one of the best forward defenders in recent NBA history, Green has gone up against LeBron directly plenty of times. He was not a fan of Pierce’s comments, and let him know on Instagram.

Draymond responds to Paul Pierce: “Enjoy retirement man… you still fear Bron… shut up already!” 😯 pic.twitter.com/y46DG4orgL — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 26, 2020

“Enjoy retirement man…” Green wrote, over a screencap of a story on Paul Pierce’s comments. “You still fear Bron…. Shut up already! We get it!!!”

LeBron James is still widely considered the best overall player in the NBA, even if he hasn’t won the MVP Award in a while, but plenty of other teams have had success in spite of his presence. If anything, until this year’s Los Angeles Lakers breakout, James has been playing something of an underdog role to Draymond Green and the Warriors for years now.

It’s certainly hard to blame Green for being annoyed here, especially when Pierce certainly didn’t have the success against LeBron James that he and the Warriors have over the last five or six years.

