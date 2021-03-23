Players like Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bill Russell and David Robinson are in the conversation for the best defender in NBA history. If Draymond Green had to choose just one to carry the title, he’d choose none other than himself.

That’s right. Green believes he’s the best defender in NBA history. He declared as much in an interview on the “Dubs Talk” podcast on Tuesday.

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” Green said during the podcast, via NBC Sports. “… One hundred percent. That’s my opinion.”

Draymond Green isn’t your typical defensive juggernaut. To start, he’s only 6-foot-6 and isn’t an elite athlete. But he makes up for it with high basketball IQ and ability to disrupt an opponent’s offensive flow.

“When I look at all the facets that make up the defensive side of the ball, I think I’m great in every facet that makes up that side of the ball,” Green continued. “… I think I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA. I stand by that that, I’d put myself up against anyone.” Unlike others many refer to as some of the best defenders in the sport’s history, Draymond Green isn’t the best shot blocker. In fact, he often doesn’t even fill up the stat sheet. It’s hard to evaluate Green based solely off the numbers. But you can’t ignore the tremendous impact he makes on the defensive side of the ball, both due to his communication and leadership. What do you think? Is Green even in the conversation as best defender of all-time? Or is he simply one of the best defenders of the decade?