Draymond Green Names The NBA’s Best Scorer Of All-Time

Draymond Green appeared on TNT’s coverage of the NBA this week. During his time on set, the Golden State Warriors star made a pretty bold claim.

The three-time NBA champion said the league’s greatest scorer of all-time is very clear: Kevin Durant.

Green believes his old teammate, who he won two championships with, is the best scorer in the history of basketball. He didn’t think it was something that could be debated, either.

Charles Barkley had previously said that Houston Rockets guard James Harden was the best scorer ever.

“Y’all laughed at me. Everybody laughed at me a couple years ago,” Barkley said on TNT. “I said [Harden] is the best offensive player. He’s not as great of a player as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, but this guy here, might be the greatest offensive player we’ve ever had because, as great as Michael and Kobe were, they weren’t 3-point shooters. This guy is a better 3-point shooter … ”

Barkley added that he thinks Harden could get 80 points in a game like Bryant did.

“I think James Harden could get 80 in a game,” Barkley said. “If he went out and just ‘I’m going to get 80.’ ”

Green then interjected.

“Kevin Durant’s the best scorer, by the way,” Green said. “The best scorer ever. Not even close. No disrespect to James, but Kevin Durant is the best scorer ever.”

Micheal Jordan fans would probably disagree with that statement, but few players in NBA history can come close to matching Durant’s scoring prowess.