Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms.

During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.

Green believes Barnes didn’t invite him to the wedding because of a personal grudge. In the summer of 2016, he was replaced in Golden State by Kevin Durant.

“Harrison Barnes, I think to this day don’t like me for KD coming here,” Green said, via NBC Sports. “And the reality is, I didn’t tell [Warriors GM Bob Myers] to trade you to bring KD in. … He took it very personally because of that story that came out that I cried to KD in the car. He took it very personally at me. This dude invites Steph, Klay, everybody to his wedding except me.

“I didn’t take it personally ’cause it is what it is. … It sucks that you got traded but you went and made your money.”

Draymond says Harrison Barnes still has a grudge against him for helping recruit KD to the Warriorshttps://t.co/aqz4eGQy24 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 23, 2022

Barnes may have been upset that he was replaced by Durant, but at least he signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Mavericks in 2016.

Hopefully for Green’s sake, he’ll be able to mend his relationship with Barnes at some point in the future.