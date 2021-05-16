Draymond Green Had A NSFW Postgame Message On Sunday

Draymond Green is not one to hold back his thoughts. This was especially true on Sunday evening, following the Golden State Warriors’ regular season finale.

Golden State topped Memphis, 113-101, to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season on Sunday. With the win, the Warriors clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will take part in the play-in tournament in a couple of days. Depending on what happens later tonight, Golden State will either face the Lakers or the Blazers in the first round. If the Warriors win that game, they’ll be the No. 7 seed; if they lose it, they’ll play the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the No. 8 seed.

Green is pretty pumped to be back in the postseason. Following today’s game, he had a blunt – NSFW – message for the rest of the league.

“I’m a motherf—ing dog… people been going at us for years with centers, that sh-t ain’t work yet,” Green said in a walkoff postgame interview.

Green has been an incredibly pivotal piece for the Warriors over the years. That is especially true this season, as he’s been the clear anchor on defense.

The big man matchups could get tougher moving forward, though. If the Warriors get the Lakers in the play-in tournament, he’ll have to deal with Anthony Davis.