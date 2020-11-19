Draymond Green Reacts To Klay Thompson Injury News

Golden State Warriors superstar shooting guard Klay Thompson reportedly suffered an injury during a workout on Wednesday morning.

Thompson is coming off an ACL injury suffered in 2019. The All-Star shooting guard missed all of the 2019-20 season following the torn ACL, which was sustained at the end of the 2019 postseason.

The Warriors’ star had reportedly made a full recovery and was expected to start alongside Steph Curry to open the 2020-21 season. Now, that appears to be in doubt.

Thompson’s teammate, Draymond Green, reacted on social media to the injury news. He’s praying for his teammate.

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night that Thompson was scheduled to undergo further testing on his leg. The injury is believed to be in his right leg.

“Golden State G Klay Thompson will undergo testing within the next few days on a leg injury suffered in a workout in Southern California today,” he reported, adding: “Thompson’s possible injury involves his lower right leg today.”

Golden State, meanwhile, is set to pick No. 2 in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. It will be interesting to see if the Thompson injury news alters the Warriors’ plans.