Draymond Green Reacts To Criticism From Megan Rapinoe

Earlier this week, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe had some harsh words for Draymond Green. Ultimately, she didn’t agree with the Golden State Warriors forward’s take on disparities in pay for women’s sports.

“You obviously kind of showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time,” Rapinoe said at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s media summit. “You don’t think we’ve asked for more funding? What are we screaming about nonstop?”

Rapinoe said Green’s comments about this topic were disappointing and uniformed.

On Thursday night, Green had a lengthy response for Rapinoe. He wanted to make it very clear that he supports Rapinoe’s cause and help women’s sports as a whole.

“At the end of the day, what Megan wants and what I want is the same thing,” Green said, via ESPN. “And if she believes that doing something a certain way gets her to the end goal, I’m all for that. And if I believe doing something a certain way gets to the end goal, I’m all for that. So if we can both do something to move the needle to get to the end goal, great.”

That’s a pretty good response from the three-time NBA champion.

Green also told reporters that he wasn’t offended by Rapinoe’s initial reaction.

“We all don’t have to take that path, so if her path that she’s going to take is different to get to the result or the path that I want to help take is different to get to the result, as long as we’re both working towards the same result, I have no issue with that.”

Hopefully, Green and Rapinoe will be on the same page moving forward.