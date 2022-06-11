Draymond Green Reacts To Being Benched In 4th Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after made a bad pass against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on February 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With under eight minutes remaining in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to bench Draymond Green. That move ended up paying off for Golden State.

Following the win over the Celtics, Green was asked about the fourth-quarter benching. Obviously, he wasn't thrilled about it.

"I'm definitely never thrilled coming out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must-win game," Green said, via ESPN. "I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor.

"But if that's what Coach decides, then you roll with it. I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset."

Green then discussed his benching on the latest episode of his podcast. He admit that all that matters to him is that Golden State wins the game.

"I've been struggling, as we all can see," Green said. "... You can throw whoever out there. As long as we win, I really don't care... Was I pissed off? Absolutely... I credit my teammates. I was able to respond due to their positive energy."

Green actually made some key plays down the stretch for the Warriors, but he just hasn't looked like himself this series.

Perhaps this benching will spark Green to have a bounce-back performance in Game 5.