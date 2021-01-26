The Spun

Draymond Green Reacts To James Wiseman Losing His Starting Role

Blake Griffin drives against the Warriors.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 29: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get a shot off around James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After some recent struggles, Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman was moved to the bench for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Veteran Kevon Looney slid into Wiseman’s starting spot, and the No. 2 overall pick played 16 minutes in a reserve role. Wiseman was productive in that time, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds and blocking two shots.

Wiseman took the demotion in stride, telling reporters it is actually “helpful for my development” to observe Looney and then come in in relief. Warriors forward Draymond Green also voiced encouragement for the first-year big man.

Green made it clear after last night’s win over Minnesota that even if Wiseman isn’t starting, he’s still a player Golden State will be counting on.

Wiseman is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game thus far. He’s reached double-figures 11 times and produced a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 3.

Overall, Wiseman has just been experiencing some of the growing pains that every rookie goes through. He clearly has the attitude necessary for growth in the NBA and should continue to get more comfortable as the season rolls along.


