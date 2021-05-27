Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green thinks it’s about time NBA fans are held accountable for what they do or say during games.

The NBA Playoffs went an unfortunate direction Wednesday night, thanks to two individual fans. It all began during Game 2 of the Sixers–Wizards series. As Russell Westbrook limped into the tunnel after suffering a sprained ankle, a Philly fan above the tunnel poured popcorn on his head. Then, during Game 2 of the Knicks–Hawks series, a New York fan was seen spitting on Atlanta star Trae Young.

Fortunately, both the Sixers and Knicks have taken action. Each organization has identified the fan which crossed the line and banned him from attending games in the future.

Wednesday night’s NBA fan incidents is simply a case of fans becoming too “enabled,” according to Green. Most aren’t held accountable for their actions at sports games.

“A lot of ‘fans’ keep crossing the line,” Green said on Twitter. “That’s what happens when they’ve been enabled for years. For years they’ve come in these arenas and shouted whatever they’ve wanted to the players. The very moment players has responded…. Well, we all know how it’s ended for the us Smh.”

A lot of “fans” keep crossing the line. That’s what happens when they’ve been enabled for years. For years they’ve come in these arenas and shouted whatever they’ve wanted to the players. The very moment players has responded…. Well, we all know how it’s ended for the us Smh — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 27, 2021

Draymond Green also went on to say a ban isn’t the only punishment fans should receive if they say or do something that crosses the line.

More than a ban. If Trae or Russ had smacked one of those fans, what would have then happened to them? https://t.co/VxHiAU1qHt — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 27, 2021

Draymond Green is probably right. Some fans have taken things way too far over the years. Holding such fans more accountable would be a step in the right direction.