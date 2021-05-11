Draymond Green Has Telling Response To DPOY Question

Over the last several seasons, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been one of the most effective defenders in the NBA.

Green already has one Defensive Player of the Year Award from 2017 to show for his efforts, and by the looks of things, he feels he’s worthy of winning another one this year. Most analysts expect the honor will go to either Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz or Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons.

After last night’s game, Green was asked by Warriors writer Anthony Slater who he thinks should be DPOY. Green didn’t answer directly, but how he did respond said it all.

“Anthony, you know me well, buddy,” Green joked as he got up and walked away from the podium, adding that “if you know basketball I think that you think it’s me.”

Who does Draymond Green think should be Defensive Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/hZzK12hdap — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 11, 2021

Green has always been confident in his abilities, to say the least. At 31, he remains one of the most versatile and impactful defenders in the game.

Golden State’s defense has been strong this season, despite the fact that the team’s roster is down from what it was during its dynastic run. Green has a large hand in that.

He may not win Defensive Player of the Year, but Green has had no problem earning respect around the league for his work on that side of the ball.