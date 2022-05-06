Draymond Green: Chris Russo's Comments Had Racist Connotation

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during the first half in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Chris Russo turned some heads with his comments about Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. While on First Take, he said Green should "shut up and play."

“He’s so hard to root for,” Russo said. “Shut up and play. Will you please? America’s tired of Draymond Green. I deal with him constantly. Be quiet and play. We all know he has a great skillset for that team. I understand how good he is. I can’t root for him.”

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the three-time NBA champion fired back at Russo. Green believes Russo's comments on First Take had a racist connotation.

"I'm not one to really pull the race card very often because I think, you know, we all know the role race plays in the world we live in," Green said. "But that definitely had a racist connotation. Those 'shut up and dribble' days are long gone. We don't listen to that anymore. We don't want to hear it anymore. It has no place here nor will it be tolerated. "

Green then revealed some very interesting information regarding his own broadcasting career. He said he was offered a role on First Take before signing with Turner Sports.

"It's time for you to go home and sit on your couch and thank the good Lord that I didn't want his job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Before I signed with Turner, I was actually offered a spot on First Take."

The idea that Green should "shut up and play" is ridiculous. He's one of the most authentic players in the NBA because he isn't afraid to speak his mind.

As we just heard in his latest podcast episode, Green will continue to use his voice - both as a player and analyst.