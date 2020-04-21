Draymond Green Sounds Off On Kevin Durant’s Last Season

The basketball world has been buzzing over ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance.” It apparently also inspired Draymond Green to discuss the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty that ran its course over the past several years.

During an appearance on Uninterrupted’s “WRTS: After Party” show with Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter, the Warriors star discussed the “elephant in the room” back when Durant was on the team.

Green revealed that Durant’s inability to be transparent with the team left the Warriors in limbo throughout the 2018-19 season.

“So, for instance, Kevin took the one-year deal on his own. So that was kind of the elephant in the room,” Green said. “And so that was kind of the elephant in the room, and although Steve would kind of hit on it, saying ‘Let’s just enjoy this year for what it is because we don’t know what next year holds.’ It didn’t necessarily carry the same weight because what should have happened was Kevin come out and say, ‘Hey, man, this is it, so let’s do this,’ or, ‘This isn’t it.'”

It’s well-known that Durant and Green didn’t get along well in Golden State.

Prior to Durant’s departure from the Warriors, the two clashed on the sidelines. Ultimately, Durant thought he would be better off signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Hopefully, the Worldwide Leader In Sports will make a documentary on the Warriors at some point down the road. There’s a lot of drama that could be unpacked similar to the Chicago Bulls’ final run at a championship.