Draymond Green Sums Up His Mindset Against The Lakers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is ready for tonight’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He summed up his mindset for the critical game.

Speaking to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Green said he was “excited as hell” for tonight’s game. He said that it’s extra special playing in Los Angeles against the defending NBA champions.

“I’m excited as hell. ” Green said. “Playing against the Lakers, defending champion… The stage doesn’t get any bigger in LA.”

Green said he feels that beating the Lakers would be “a great audition” for his Warriors in the playoffs. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to play in it.

Despite the absence of All-Star guard Klay Thompson all season, the Golden State Warriors still went 39-33, securing the 8-seed and their spot in the play-in round.

But standing in their way of entering the playoffs against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns are the Lakers, who went 42-30 after a late-season slump due to injuries.

A win over the Lakers would lock the Warriors in against the Suns. A loss would require them to face either the Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs for the “privilege” of being the top-seeded Utah Jazz’s opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

None of the games will be easy for the Warriors. But if they ball out against the Lakers tonight then win or lose they’ll have some momentum on their side.