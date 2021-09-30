Draymond Green Was Asked About Andrew Wiggins Situation

With weeks to go before the 2021-22 NBA season and with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins standing firm on his anti-vaxx position, his teammates are fielding questions on his situation.

On Thursday, Warriors forward Draymond Green was asked for his take on Wiggins’ stance. Green responded that he doesn’t think he’s in a position to tell Wiggins anything.

The three-time All-Star dismissed the question as being too political. He thinks it’s more important to honor peoples’ feelings than anything else.

“I’m not in any position to go tell him what he should or shouldn’t be doing,” Green said.

Needless to say, Green’s attempt to ride the fence on the issue didn’t go over well with everyone. His comments have a lot of people pointing out the flaws in his reasoning or just shaking their head at how silly the two of them are being:

“I’m not in any position to go tell him what he should or shouldn’t be doing.” Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins vaccination situation ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cSmrpnSK7z — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 30, 2021

“And this is the main issue everyone is thinking this is a political personal choice when it’s not. It’s a health issue and it’s being pressed so hard because people are dying,” one fan pointed out.

“Dude can’t be serious ??? He’s gonna miss 41 games ffs get him outta here,” one fan wrote.

“Right, I’m sure Draymond never tells his teammates what to do,” wrote a third.

By the looks of things, nobody is going to forcibly give Andrew Wiggins the vaccine. But by that same token, Wiggins is going to face a lot of restrictions until he does – especially in the city where he currently plays.

San Francisco has a vaccine mandate for playing NBA games, and if he isn’t vaccinated, he will not be allowed to play Warriors home games.