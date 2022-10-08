Draymond Green Will Reportedly Address Viral Video Today

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The drama surrounding Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's recent altercation was taken up a notch on Friday because TMZ released footage of it.

The video that TMZ released clearly shows Green striking Poole in the face. This happened after Poole shoved Green.

Several members of the Warriors have already commented on this messy situation. Green, however, has not yet made a public statement.

Well, that will change later today.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Green is expected to address the media this Saturday.

This will be Green's first public appearance since punching Poole at practice.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers has already stated that any potential discipline for Green will be handled internally.

Despite how awkward the situation in Golden State may be, Myers expects the guys in the locker room to work out their differences.

“It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it,” Myers said, via NBA.com. “It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward and I’m confident that we will. We’ve got a good team, we’ve got good leadership, we’ve got some guys that have been here a long time.”

There'll be plenty of people interested in hearing what Green has to say to the media later today, that's for sure.